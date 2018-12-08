'Baahubali' cast Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and Rajamouli to appear on Koffee With Karan?

By Express News Service

According to reports, Baahubali star cast - Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and maker SS Rajamouli - will appear on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan Season 6. This will be the first time that stars from Tollywood will attend Karan’s chat show, which predominantly invites only Bollywood biggies.

Sources said to a leading media organisation, “Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will trace the journey of Baahubali while revealing several interesting nuggets that the audience may not be aware of. It won't be surprising if Karan also taps into Prabhas’s personal life and his single status. This will be the first time that stars from the Telugu film industry will grace the show.”

KJo has earlier collaborated with the Baahubali team twice - his Dharma Productions presented the Hindi version of the film and when it backed the film’s sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The talk show has earlier had Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

