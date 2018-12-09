Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar​ to reunite for 'Bala'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Riding high on the success of 'Badhai Ho' and 'Andhadhun,' Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

NEW DELHI: After delivering two blockbuster hits-- 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'-- Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share the screen space again in Amar Kaushik's next, 'Bala.'

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, "Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar... After #DumLagaKeHaisha and #ShubhMangalSaavdhan, the duo to head the cast of a quirky laugh riot, titled #Bala... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, the team that delivered the Blockbuster #Stree."

In the film, Ayushmann will play the role of a man who balds maturely and Bhumi will play the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The quirky laugh riot will go on floors from March 2019 and will hit the big screen in September 2019.

Riding high on the success of 'Badhai Ho' and 'Andhadhun,' Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in 'Sonchiriya' with Sushant Singh Rajput and Alankrita Shrivastava directorial 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

