Home Entertainment Hindi

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are 'match made in heaven', feels Joe Jonas

Joe gushed about his brother Nick Jonas's relationship with Priyanka Chopra to Entertainment Tonight.

Published: 09th December 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW YORK: American singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra were meant to be together as they are a match made in heaven, according to Nicks older brother Joe Jonas.

The DNCE frontman stopped by at a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he gushed about his brother's relationship with the "Quantico" actress to Entertainment Tonight, reports people.com.

ALSO READ: PeeCee is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe, 29, said.

His comments came days after Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, said their "I dos" in two fairytale weddings -- one Indian and one western -- in Jodhpur, India.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra invests in dating app Bumble, aims to empower women

Joe had a front row seat to the festivities, attending them alongside his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22. Both were in the wedding party, as were Nick's brothers Frankie Jonas, 18, and Kevin Jonas, 31; Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, and her cousin, famed Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra; and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

"My face hurts from smiling so much," Joe told ET.

"The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Joe Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp