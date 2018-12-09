Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas receive apology from The Cut writer

The article, published on The Cut website, claimed that Nick shares a fraudulent relationship against his will.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nickyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their sangeet night.(Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have received an apology from writer Mariah Smith, who penned an article for The Cut in which she labelled the Indian star as a "modern-day scam artist".

The article, published on The Cut website, claimed that Nick shares a "fraudulent relationship against his will". The piece was full of racist, first world complex and misogynist undertones.

VIEW GALLERY: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' dreamy Christian wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

"I want to sincerely apologise to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry," Smith posted on Twitter.

The article was slammed online by many people, including Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, "Game of Thrones" star, Sophie Turner. The duo attended the wedding in Jodhpur along with the rest of the family members.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin weddings pictures reflect blend of cultures

One of the portions of the article read, "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist." 

"Even more upsetting, she's a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback," Smith had written.

After the furore, the website issued an apology and said it has deleted the objectionable article.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas The Cut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp