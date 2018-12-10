Dad’s Girlfriend takes a dramatic turn: Fulfil filial duties vs a shot at romance

By Express News Service

A long script in his hand, a large tumbler of water next to his chair, and a pen that spins between his thumb and index finger, actor Gaurav Jhaku’s eyes alternate between these three things in an attempt to focus. Then, he sips some water and gets up with a start. It’s time for the show to begin. His first few steps on to the dais are contemplative, but in a few seconds, he finds his ground. Rehearsing for his upcoming play, Dad’s Girlfriend, Jhaku takes every performance like it is the first. “Every run-through is a chance to perform. They are as important as the big day of acting,” he says.

Playing the protagonist in this one, he essays the role of Daleep Vaidya, a reputed author, speaker, and professor, who chased success to the point of isolating himself from family. Diya, his daughter, is now married to Kanav, a theatre artist, something that Vaidya isn’t happy about. Upon his return to India, he meets Avni, an old student for whom he develops a fondness. This doesn’t settle well with Diya, as all these years, Vaidya has been emotionally disconnected with her.

“He has a terrible conflict inside him. Having been away from human attachments, he doesn’t know how to tackle his daughter’s craving for love and Avni’s interest in him. Should he delve into romance or fulfil his duties as a parent?,” questions Jhaku.

The character of Vaidya was earlier performed by another actor. Jhaku watched the part with great attention. One day, he would be Vaidya, he told himself. Today when he is embodying the protagonist, he has made it his own. “I identify with Vaidya because, like him, I too will become a professor soon,” he says.

Jhaku is an economist who is purusing a PhD and by next year, he should be able to plunge into academics. “I also relate to the man’s elegance. He has been abroad for too long and has come back with a certain refinement that I see in myself,” says Jhaku.

Having said that, there was still a lot of chiseling of the character to be done. Throughout the making of the play, there were emphatic discussions between the writer and director Atul Satya Koushik, over how Jhaku could create the best version of Vaidya. “I broke down the script to a granular level and studied the character. I had to see how to use slang as many people abroad use them. The real task was personalising my speech. I was very particular about costume research too. So, you’ll see in the play I am wearing sports shoes with trousers,” says the actor. Next year, Jhaku would like to dabble in theatre direction.