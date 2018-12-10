Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer

Reports stating that Shahid was suffering from stomach cancer started doing the rounds on the web last week.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor Monday quashed reports claiming that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter to give a health updated to his followers.

"Guys I'm totally fine please don't believe random stuff," Shahid tweeted.

Reports stating that Shahid was suffering from stomach cancer started doing the rounds on the web last week.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the "Batti Gul Meter Chalu".

The film, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, did not perform well at the box-office.

Shahid is currently busy shooting for the Hindi remake of "Arjun Reddy", titled "Kabir Singh".

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

"Kabir Singh" will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

