Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a constant learning process: Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor on the Abhinav Bindra biopic and why he thinks that staying active on social media is important.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

HarshvardhanKapoor-Photo

Harshvardhan Kapoor

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

Harshvardhan Kapoor, the scion of the Kapoor family, has had two releases and a few brand endorsements (latest being signing up for Longines), since his debut onscreen in 2016. While his first film Mirzya failed to make an impact at the box office, his next, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was a hit. Now, that the young actor has tasted both failure and success, and has also got a fair idea of working behind the scenes (he was an assistant director for Bombay Velvet that released in 2015 and directed by Anurag Kashyap), Kapoor is looking forward to his next film.

The yet-to-be-titled film, a biopic on Abhinav Bindra, is in the making, and he is preparing for it. “We are in the process of scripting. And unlike my previous two films, I have been very much involved in the whole process.

It’s based on Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot At History. We are drawing a lot from the book. I have reread it and made notes. We are trying to make a film that is true to Abhinav Bindra and we are hoping it doesn’t fall into the trappings of a general Bollywood biopic,” shares Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, his dad will be playing the role of Bindra’s father in this film. So how involved is Papa Kapoor? Kapoor discloses, “If there is something that needs to be read or he needs to give an opinion, he is around. It’s a collaborative process.” Interestingly, although he’s a star kid, as an actor, junior Kapoor has no qualms about admitting that he still has a lot to learn. His previous two films have helped him understand not just himself but also to get clarity on what the Indian audience is looking at.

“I was 23 when I signed Mirzya. I am 28 today, and I have had only two releases in four years. These films have taken time to be made because of their nature. I have learnt a lot about myself, but there’s still tons to improve. It is a constant learning process for me,” says the actor who like his sister Sonam has been quite active on social media. A quick glance at his Instagram or Twitter page, and it’s clear that Kapoor is someone who likes to respond to his fans and keeps them engaged with interesting posts on fitness, football and family.

“I think for the kind of films I have done, it is very important for me to be active on social media. We discovered that the Netflix audience of Bhavesh Joshi were all social media savvy, so I interacted with them,” shares Kapoor. “I really like that interaction because you know who is watching your films. I like to reach out to my audience and I think social media is a great tool for that,” he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harshvardhan Kapoor Abhinav Bindra biopic Mirzya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp