It’s a constant learning process: Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor, the scion of the Kapoor family, has had two releases and a few brand endorsements (latest being signing up for Longines), since his debut onscreen in 2016. While his first film Mirzya failed to make an impact at the box office, his next, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was a hit. Now, that the young actor has tasted both failure and success, and has also got a fair idea of working behind the scenes (he was an assistant director for Bombay Velvet that released in 2015 and directed by Anurag Kashyap), Kapoor is looking forward to his next film.

The yet-to-be-titled film, a biopic on Abhinav Bindra, is in the making, and he is preparing for it. “We are in the process of scripting. And unlike my previous two films, I have been very much involved in the whole process.

It’s based on Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot At History. We are drawing a lot from the book. I have reread it and made notes. We are trying to make a film that is true to Abhinav Bindra and we are hoping it doesn’t fall into the trappings of a general Bollywood biopic,” shares Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, his dad will be playing the role of Bindra’s father in this film. So how involved is Papa Kapoor? Kapoor discloses, “If there is something that needs to be read or he needs to give an opinion, he is around. It’s a collaborative process.” Interestingly, although he’s a star kid, as an actor, junior Kapoor has no qualms about admitting that he still has a lot to learn. His previous two films have helped him understand not just himself but also to get clarity on what the Indian audience is looking at.

“I was 23 when I signed Mirzya. I am 28 today, and I have had only two releases in four years. These films have taken time to be made because of their nature. I have learnt a lot about myself, but there’s still tons to improve. It is a constant learning process for me,” says the actor who like his sister Sonam has been quite active on social media. A quick glance at his Instagram or Twitter page, and it’s clear that Kapoor is someone who likes to respond to his fans and keeps them engaged with interesting posts on fitness, football and family.

“I think for the kind of films I have done, it is very important for me to be active on social media. We discovered that the Netflix audience of Bhavesh Joshi were all social media savvy, so I interacted with them,” shares Kapoor. “I really like that interaction because you know who is watching your films. I like to reach out to my audience and I think social media is a great tool for that,” he signs off.