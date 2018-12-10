Koffee with Karan: Get ready for Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's bromance

Home Entertainment Hindi

In the teaser, Karan reveals that Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After 'Fun-jabi' boys Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to grace the 'Koffee with Karan' couch next.

The teaser of the next episode of the chat show was unveiled after Sunday's show and it looks like it will certainly hit headlines.

In the promo, Ayushmann revealed an interesting bit of information with reference to his first film 'Vicky Donor'. Karan Johar asked the actor if he had donated sperms for real, to which the 34-year-old replied, "I have donated sperms for real and after I told this to director Shoojit Sircar, he fell off his chair." Ayushmann played the role of a sperm donor in the 2012 film.

When KJo asked the same question to Vicky, he said no while Ayushmann teased him, saying that his sperms are really precious and that he did not want to donate them.

In the teaser, Karan reveals that Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. In his reply, the 'Sanju' star pretended to faint.

While Vicky has impressed his fans with performances in blockbusters like 'Raazi' and 'Sanju' this year, Ayushmann delivered two back-to-back box-office hits - 'AndhaDhun' and 'Badhaai Ho.'

The sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' has already seen some dynamic pairings, including Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan- Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor. 

