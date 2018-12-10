Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Not doingany  film with Bhansali’

It was recently rumoured that Anushka Sharma will be reuniting with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming next.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It was recently rumoured that Anushka Sharma will be reuniting with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming next. Deeming the reports as untrue, Anushka’s spokesperson on Monday said that no such project is on the cards for the actor.

“Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming Anushka has been signed for his next. We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same,” the spokesperson said. Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan were last paired in Ali Abbas Zafar’s sports drama, Sultan (2016). Salman and Bhansali have previously worked together in Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Saawariya (2007). 

Bhansali’s last film, Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2018 so far. The filmmaker is yet to make an official announcement about his next project. 

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming release is Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Anushka plays a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

