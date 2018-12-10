'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor Vivek Dahiya hides phones on show's set

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Dahiya says he hides phones of his show's teammates "just for fun".

He plays an intense role in "Qayamat Ki Raat", but it seems like he is quite a prankster off-screen.

The actor, who plays Rajvardhan Singh Sooryavanshi in the show, is married to his 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Divyanka Tripathi.

"Most of us are always glued to our smartphones during breaks. That is one thing most of us can't do without. I randomly started hiding their phones or replacing them with duplicate ones that we often use while shooting... just for the fun of it," Vivek said in a statement.

"Karishma Tanna, Mehul (Nisar) have all been victims. I once tried to reach for my creative's mobile. In a bid to save it, she kind of dropped it and we got into a light-hearted argument of sorts. It has now become a habit," he added.

He called the show's team "one big family now who spend time together between breaks".