'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor Vivek Dahiya hides phones on show's set
The actor, who plays Rajvardhan Singh Sooryavanshi in the show, is married to his 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Divyanka Tripathi.
Published: 10th December 2018 01:53 PM | Last Updated: 10th December 2018 01:53 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Dahiya says he hides phones of his show's teammates "just for fun".
He plays an intense role in "Qayamat Ki Raat", but it seems like he is quite a prankster off-screen.
"Most of us are always glued to our smartphones during breaks. That is one thing most of us can't do without. I randomly started hiding their phones or replacing them with duplicate ones that we often use while shooting... just for the fun of it," Vivek said in a statement.
"Karishma Tanna, Mehul (Nisar) have all been victims. I once tried to reach for my creative's mobile. In a bid to save it, she kind of dropped it and we got into a light-hearted argument of sorts. It has now become a habit," he added.
He called the show's team "one big family now who spend time together between breaks".