WATCH: Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'best friend, soulmate' on wedding anniversary

By IANS

MUMBAI: On completing a year of togetherness, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday wished actress Anushka Sharma a happy anniversary and called her his "best friend and soulmate".

Virat on Tuesday tweeted: "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever. Anushka Sharma."

Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/eKL9wlpU4R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2018

Anushka shared her wedding video, where an ecstatic Kohli is seen referring to the actress as his "wife". He also says that he now feels like a "grown up".

It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ... pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star captioned the video: "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'."

The star couple fondly addressed as 'Virushka' by fans, tied the knot last year in Tuscany, Italy.