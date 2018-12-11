Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH: Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'best friend, soulmate' on wedding anniversary

Completing a year together, the stars took to social media to share their love for each other.

Published: 11th December 2018 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

The star couple fondly addressed as 'Virushka' by fans, tied the knot last year in Tuscany, Italy. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On completing a year of togetherness, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday wished actress Anushka Sharma a happy anniversary and called her his "best friend and soulmate".

Virat on Tuesday tweeted: "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever. Anushka Sharma."

Anushka shared her wedding video, where an ecstatic Kohli is seen referring to the actress as his "wife". He also says that he now feels like a "grown up".

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star captioned the video: "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'."

The star couple fondly addressed as 'Virushka' by fans, tied the knot last year in Tuscany, Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virushka anniversary Virushka Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp