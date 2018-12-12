'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' wins big at 18th ITA Awards

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedy family drama "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain" won four awards at the 18th Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, where "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" won the Best Serial - Drama honour.

ITA Awards, presented by the ITA School of Performing Arts, were held here on Tuesday evening. It was hosted by Maniesh Paul, and had acts by Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijaykar, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera and the team of "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" team including Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gaur.

Their show won Best Serial - Comedy (Edit II- Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli), Best Director - Comedy (Shashank Bali), Best Actor - Comedy (Aasif and Rohitashv) and Best Actress - Comedy (Shubhangi).

In the Best Actor and Best Actress (Drama) categories, Mohit Raina and Divyanka Tripathi won for "21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897" and "Ye Hai Mohabbatein" respectively. The Best Director - Drama went to Aniruddha Rajderkar for "Bepannah".

"Porus" was named the Best Historical/Mythological show; "Dev 2" won Best Thriller/Horror show, and the Best Child Artiste honour went to Aakriti Sharma for "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

Among the Popular awards, Harshad Chopda got the Best Actor for "Bepannah", which won the Best Serial, and Surbhi Chandna was feted with the Best Actress for "Ishaqbaaz",

In the web series categories, "Sacred Games" turned out to be the big winner with the Best Series honour. Neeraj Kabi won the Best Supporting Actor for the series, which was also feted with the Best Director award for Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Best Actor and Best Actress in a Web Series awards went to Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar respectively for "Home" by ALTBalaji, which bagged the ITA Laurel for India's Premier Web Channel.

Commenting on the win, Ekta Kapoor said: "At ALTBalaji we continuously create original, clutter breaking content that appeals to audiences across age groups. Winning this prestigious award for the Premier Web Channel stands as a definite indication that we are loved by the audiences and indeed in the right direction."

The ITA jury comprised eminent people from the television industry and was helmed by veteran actor Jeetendra.

ITA President Anu Ranjan said over 1.6 crore popular votes through SMS and Internet were received this year.