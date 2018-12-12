Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' wins big at 18th ITA Awards

The ITA jury comprised eminent people from the television industry and was helmed by veteran actor Jeetendra.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

A still from 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedy family drama "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain" won four awards at the 18th Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, where "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" won the Best Serial - Drama honour.

ITA Awards, presented by the ITA School of Performing Arts, were held here on Tuesday evening. It was hosted by Maniesh Paul, and had acts by Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijaykar, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera and the team of "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" team including Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gaur.

Their show won Best Serial - Comedy (Edit II- Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli), Best Director - Comedy (Shashank Bali), Best Actor - Comedy (Aasif and Rohitashv) and Best Actress - Comedy (Shubhangi).

In the Best Actor and Best Actress (Drama) categories, Mohit Raina and Divyanka Tripathi won for "21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897" and "Ye Hai Mohabbatein" respectively. The Best Director - Drama went to Aniruddha Rajderkar for "Bepannah".

"Porus" was named the Best Historical/Mythological show; "Dev 2" won Best Thriller/Horror show, and the Best Child Artiste honour went to Aakriti Sharma for "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

Among the Popular awards, Harshad Chopda got the Best Actor for "Bepannah", which won the Best Serial, and Surbhi Chandna was feted with the Best Actress for "Ishaqbaaz",

In the web series categories, "Sacred Games" turned out to be the big winner with the Best Series honour. Neeraj Kabi won the Best Supporting Actor for the series, which was also feted with the Best Director award for Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Best Actor and Best Actress in a Web Series awards went to Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar respectively for "Home" by ALTBalaji, which bagged the ITA Laurel for India's Premier Web Channel.

Commenting on the win, Ekta Kapoor said: "At ALTBalaji we continuously create original, clutter breaking content that appeals to audiences across age groups. Winning this prestigious award for the Premier Web Channel stands as a definite indication that we are loved by the audiences and indeed in the right direction."

The ITA jury comprised eminent people from the television industry and was helmed by veteran actor Jeetendra.

ITA President Anu Ranjan said over 1.6 crore popular votes through SMS and Internet were received this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain ITA Awards 18th ITA Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp