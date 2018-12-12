Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal to make digital debut with 'The Final Call'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal-starrer 'The Final Call' is slated for an early 2019 release.

Published: 12th December 2018

Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal will make his digital debut with "The Final Call", a web series which is an adaptation of author Priya Kumars book "I Will Go With You".

"I am thrilled about my digital debut with ZEE5 for 'The Final Call'. This story is special and you will see me in a very different avatar. We just wrapped up our first shoot schedule in Kashmir and I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers," Arjun said in a statement.

The series is slated for an early 2019 release.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said: "'The Final Call' is our maiden foray into the genre of web series based on book adaptations. Arjun Rampal fit the character of the protagonist perfectly."

"The Final Call" will take audiences on a ride of life and death.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said: "What excited us the most about 'The Final Call' is the originality of the story. It is unlike anything we have ever heard or seen before. While the book was extremely well received, we are quite certain that the show will have its fans too."

