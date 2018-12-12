I don't care about box office numbers: Siddhanth Kapoor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor has featured in successful movies like "Shootout at Wadala" and "Ugly", but none of his movies has minted Rs 100 crore so far. He says delivering a hit film is essential for him, but not the box office figure.

"It's important for every film that I do to be a hit, but I don't really care about box office numbers like they have to touch Rs 100 crore, because if a film has earned Rs 25 crore and was made in Rs 3 or 4 crore, it will still be a hit," Siddhanth told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I am fully content-driven. The characters, content, how different it is from the other character, a lot of things go into what I am doing. I will not do something basic. Directors, production and co-stars matter, but the first thing is the content," he added.

ALSO READ: I'm a super proud brother, says Siddhanth Kapoor

As an actor, he has been mostly inclined towards crime-based movies.

"I like everything about crime and comedy (genres). My characters are 'thoda hatke' (a bit different). You saw them in 'Ugly', '...Wadala', 'Jazbaa' and 'Haseena Parkar'. In 'Bombairiya', you will get to see a different side of me," said the former assistant director.

"Bombairiya" will be his first comedy film.

"I always wanted to do a comedy. This is quite a comical character...a hectic comical character. I was looking forward to doing something like this," said the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Talking about his character, he said: "He gets a job to deliver a parcel, but in the morning, when he is out for delivery, he gets into an accident with a rickshaw. Radhika Apte's character is in the rickshaw then there is squabble. A third person from a different car comes to help with whom I get into a tiff.

ALSO READ: Why would anyone compare siblings, asks Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth

"Radhika's character starts recording me on phone, then I am like why is she recording. I steal the phone and how their life changes after this (makes the rest of the story).

They had started shooting for it in 2015. It will finally see the light of day on January 11, 2019.

"We were looking to release it with a few corporates and then Sony came on board. We had to change the edit a few times. Now, we are all set to release it," said Siddhanth.

It has been a while, so does he still feel attached to the character?

"I feel attached to every character that I play. They don't get out of me. After this, I had immediately started shooting for 'Haseena...'. So, it was quite difficult to get out of the character and get into my character in 'Haseena...' but every character that I play stays with me because it is a part of me," said the actor, who played underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in "Haseena Parkar".

He is also looking forward to the release of his film "Yaaram".

"I just finished shooting for it in Mauritius with Prateik Babbar. I have finished dubbing for it as well. It's a friendship story," he said.

He calls Prateik his childhood friend.

"It was very easy (working on the film) because my friendship with Prateik is very strong," he said.