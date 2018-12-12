Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't care about box office numbers: Siddhanth Kapoor

As an actor, Bollywood star Siddhanth Kapoor has been mostly inclined towards crime-based movies.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Siddhanth Kapoor

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor (Photo | Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor has featured in successful movies like "Shootout at Wadala" and "Ugly", but none of his movies has minted Rs 100 crore so far. He says delivering a hit film is essential for him, but not the box office figure.

"It's important for every film that I do to be a hit, but I don't really care about box office numbers like they have to touch Rs 100 crore, because if a film has earned Rs 25 crore and was made in Rs 3 or 4 crore, it will still be a hit," Siddhanth told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I am fully content-driven. The characters, content, how different it is from the other character, a lot of things go into what I am doing. I will not do something basic. Directors, production and co-stars matter, but the first thing is the content," he added.

ALSO READ: I'm a super proud brother, says Siddhanth Kapoor

As an actor, he has been mostly inclined towards crime-based movies.

"I like everything about crime and comedy (genres). My characters are 'thoda hatke' (a bit different). You saw them in 'Ugly', '...Wadala', 'Jazbaa' and 'Haseena Parkar'. In 'Bombairiya', you will get to see a different side of me," said the former assistant director.

"Bombairiya" will be his first comedy film.

"I always wanted to do a comedy. This is quite a comical character...a hectic comical character. I was looking forward to doing something like this," said the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Talking about his character, he said: "He gets a job to deliver a parcel, but in the morning, when he is out for delivery, he gets into an accident with a rickshaw. Radhika Apte's character is in the rickshaw then there is squabble. A third person from a different car comes to help with whom I get into a tiff.

ALSO READ: Why would anyone compare siblings, asks Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth

"Radhika's character starts recording me on phone, then I am like why is she recording. I steal the phone and how their life changes after this (makes the rest of the story).

They had started shooting for it in 2015. It will finally see the light of day on January 11, 2019.

"We were looking to release it with a few corporates and then Sony came on board. We had to change the edit a few times. Now, we are all set to release it," said Siddhanth.

It has been a while, so does he still feel attached to the character?

"I feel attached to every character that I play. They don't get out of me. After this, I had immediately started shooting for 'Haseena...'. So, it was quite difficult to get out of the character and get into my character in 'Haseena...' but every character that I play stays with me because it is a part of me," said the actor, who played underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in "Haseena Parkar".

He is also looking forward to the release of his film "Yaaram".

"I just finished shooting for it in Mauritius with Prateik Babbar. I have finished dubbing for it as well. It's a friendship story," he said.

He calls Prateik his childhood friend.

"It was very easy (working on the film) because my friendship with Prateik is very strong," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddhanth Kapoor Siddhanth Kapoor films Siddhanth Kapoor next film Bombairiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp