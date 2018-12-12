Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has shaped up well, say makers

Kangana, who features as the warrior queen, said that preparations for the trailer launch are no less than that of a grand wedding.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut as 'Manikarnika'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After not-so-smooth sailing for the film, the trailer of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" will be launched on December 18. Its makers promise it will be a visual spectacle.

Kangana Ranaut, along with the film's team will be present for the unveiling of the trailer of the film, backed by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain.

Jain said in a statement: "The teaser of the film has been liked by one and all and created enough buzz around the film and I hope the way the trailer has come out will add more excitement around the film.

"The trailer is certainly next level and I personally believe it is one of the finest trailers of recent times. The film has really shaped up well, reflecting our vision of creating a visual spectacle on the big screen."

It was earlier being directed by Krish, and later Kangana took over as director, which led to a bit of re-shuffling of the cast too.

The film will portray the journey of India's fiercest warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai on the big screen. The studio will be releasing the film in Tamil and Telugu also to capture pan-India markets.

To this end, the makers are planning a big pre-release campaign.

Kangana, who features as the warrior queen, said that preparations for the trailer launch are no less than that of a "grand wedding".

The film will release in over 50 countries worldwide on January 25, 2019, said Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios.

