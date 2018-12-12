Meera, Muzaffar Ali's daughter's wedding to have 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture of Awadh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sama Ali, daughter of ace designer Meera Ali and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, is set to tie the knot with childhood beau Keshav Sahnan on Wednesday. There will be a Nikaah ceremony followed by pheras as per Hindu traditions, keeping up the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Awadh, say the parents.

The daughter of "Umrao Jaan" director Syed Muzaffar Ali and Meera Ali, Sama is future custodian of the brand House of Kotwara and responsible for the fresh energy infused in it.

The would-be-bride will recreate past heirloom shararas and ghararas along with her mother, Meera, coupling them with custom-made jewellery, along with some of her family's heirlooms.

Sharing more details about the wedding, Meera told IANS: "Sama always wanted to get married from her own home and so the wedding is being held at our farm in Gurgaon (Gurugram). She can literally tumble out of her bed into the wedding mandap.

"Throughout the wedding she wears Kotwara creations enhanced with custom-made jewellery by Kishandas & Co. based in Hyderabad and jewellers to the Nizams, they best understand our sensibility of rooted design.

"During Nikaah, Sama will wear a traditional tukdi Gharara with a typical sat-lada in emeralds and in 'Lama Pheras', she will wear a lilac pink brocade pearl encrusted lehenga. The jewellery look for the pheras is bold yet rooted as she dons a choker in emeralds and Burmese rubies."

The proud mother said Sama and Keshav are in tune with each other.

"I believe all matches are made in heaven. After that it's up to the couple to take it forward. God bless them," said Meera.

Sharing the moment when love struck, Sama told IANS: "Keshav and I have been friends for over 10 years and have been dating for almost 7 years. We knew very early on that we want to spend our lives together. I guess we feel grown up enough to take this step now. We were in the same school, which is how we met."

They are excited to start this chapter in their relationship and are looking forward to support each other to accomplish each other's career goals.

"The plan post-wedding has always been to build our own and shared careers together as we are both ambitious. We will be based in Delhi for now, close to both our families for now," said Sama.

Is she going to continue her association with brand House of Kotwara post wedding too?

"I will continue to be a part of Kotwara in the same manner, but I'm also keen to explore my own creative identity in other ways through collaborations with interesting people or other side projects," said Sama.