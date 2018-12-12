Home Entertainment Hindi

Never thought I'd play mother so soon: Tanvi Dogra

Actress Tanvi Dogra found it a challenge to understand and get into the skin of a mother's character.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tanvi Dogra

Actress Tanvi Dogra (Photo | Tanvi Dogra Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tanvi Dogra, who started off her television career with "Jiji Maa" last year, says she had never thought that she would have to play a mother so soon on the small screen.

The actress has donned many looks on the show and will now be seen with a baby bump.

Tanvi had lost her mother at a young age. She found it a challenge to understand and get into the skin of a mother's character.

"I never thought I'll have to play a mother so soon on television. It's a character that needs a sense of responsibility. It requires a lot of maturity to portray a mother," Tanvi said in a statement.

"For me, it's even more difficult to get into the skin of a mother's role," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanvi Dogra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp