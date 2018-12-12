Never thought I'd play mother so soon: Tanvi Dogra

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tanvi Dogra, who started off her television career with "Jiji Maa" last year, says she had never thought that she would have to play a mother so soon on the small screen.

The actress has donned many looks on the show and will now be seen with a baby bump.

Tanvi had lost her mother at a young age. She found it a challenge to understand and get into the skin of a mother's character.

"I never thought I'll have to play a mother so soon on television. It's a character that needs a sense of responsibility. It requires a lot of maturity to portray a mother," Tanvi said in a statement.

"For me, it's even more difficult to get into the skin of a mother's role," she added.