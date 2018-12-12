Sarah Hyland unveils scars from her 16 surgeries

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sarah Hyland got emotional while showing scars from her 16 surgeries.

The actress, 28, revealed earlier this week that she experienced suicidal thoughts following the failure of her first kidney transplant and underwent a second operation in 2017.

Breaking down in tears in an interview with a magazine, the "Modern Family" star spoke about kidney dialysis and how she is not letting her scars define her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Calling the area of her scars her KUPA - kidney upper p***y area, Sarah confessed that although she is on the mend, it's still hard to show off.

"For me, it's always hard for KUPA to be on display," she shared.

"Still mentally it's hard to get over that. I think personally for someone to be so tiny to have a stomach that looks like the New Jersey turnpike, just shows who I am and what kind of character I have."

She also explained that she had undergone seven surgeries before the age of 4 and since then the number racked up to approximately 16 before the age of 27.