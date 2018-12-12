Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor quashes cancer rumours

Shahid Kapoor on Monday quashed all rumours of ailing from stomach cancer and urged his fans to not believe in ‘random stuff’.

Published: 12th December 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor on Monday quashed all rumours of ailing from stomach cancer and urged his fans to not believe in ‘random stuff’. Last week, several speculative reports had surfaced online claiming the actor was suffering from cancer. “Guys I’m totally fine pl (please) don’t believe random stuff,” the 37-year-old actor tweeted through his social media handle.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Padmaavat. He is presently shooting for his upcoming film, Kabir Singh — a remake of the Telugu cult classic Arjun Reddy. The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original version. Up next, Shahid will be seen in the role of Manipuri boxer and Asian Games gold-medalist Dingko Singh in his biopic. The sports drama will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift, Chef) and will go on floors in April, 2019.

TAGS
Shahid Kapoor stomach cancer

