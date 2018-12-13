Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai, who wore this Sabyasachi outfit better?

While fashion face-offs have become extremely common these days, sometimes it becomes difficult to judge who wore the outfit better.

NEW DELHI: With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. However, it seems like celebrities trust Deepika Padukone's fashion sense when it to dressing up for important occasions.

Earlier this month, 'Queen Bee' Beyonce recreated Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika's look from the Cannes. And today, Aishwarya Rai donned the same red saree that the 'Padmavat' actor wore for Sabyasachi, in October this year.

Aishwarya donned the stunning blood red saree to Isha Ambani's wedding today and the actor completely owned the look! Hair tied in a bun using gajra, the actor completed the look with a heavy gold neck piece and earrings.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore the same saree in October, possibly for a Sabyasachi photo shoot. She coupled it with a traditional choker necklace and matching earrings.

Let's just say that the two divas totally owned the Sabyasachi outfit in their own unique way. And if it wasn't for the designers Instagram posts, nobody would have remembered that it's the same saree.

