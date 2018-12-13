Home Entertainment Hindi

My wife always gives 100 per cent to whatever she does: Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone

As Ranveer Singh reminisced the days of shooting for the song, the newlywed spoke highly about Deepika, read a statement.

Published: 13th December 2018 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh says he is extremely proud of his wife and actress Deepika Padukone who always gives her 100 per cent to whatever she does.

This weekend, Ranveer will be seen as a guest on Zee TV's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" show.

While shooting for the episode, Ranveer was left impressed with contestant Aishwarya Pandit's performance. She sang "Nagada sang dhol" from the 2013 film "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", starring Ranveer and Deepika.

As he reminisced the days of shooting for the song, the newlywed spoke highly about Deepika, read a statement.

VIEW GALLERY: Newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika host their wedding reception in Bengaluru

"This song brings back so many memories. I had barely been introduced to Deepika back then and it was just limited to an attraction at that point in time. When I saw her perform to 'Nagada...', things changed, and I started respecting her even more as an artiste," Ranveer said.

"I am extremely proud of my wife who always gives her 100 per cent to whatever she does. I remember, that year she had five blockbuster films back-to-back. Hard work always pays off," he added.

The star couple had tied the knot in Italy in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp