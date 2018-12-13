Sonakshi Sinha orders Bose headphones worth Rs 18,000 on Amazon, gets 'junk' instead
Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of headphones online and wasn't impressed as she ended up getting junk instead.
"Hey Amazon India! Look what I got instead of the Bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse," Sonakshi posted on social media.
Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) 11 December 2018
She even posted a photograph of the box.
"Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal). Don't worry, I'm selling, not Amazon, so you'll get exactly what you're ordering," Sonakshi added with sarcasm.