We're working on second season of 'Mirzapur': Farhan Akhtar

'Mirzapur' web series, backed by Excel Entertainment, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Farhan Akthar is feeling happy as his last production venture "Mirzapur" has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for a second season of the show.

Farhan interacted with the media at the success party of "Mirzapur" along with Rasika Dugal, Elli AvRam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"Mirzapur", backed by Excel Entertainment, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also depicts gang rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Farhan said: "I am feeling really happy. It's the second show which we have created with Amazon Prime Video. Our earlier collaboration 'Inside Edge' was a successful web series and now 'Mirzapur' is getting more success than that. So it is really nice thing and we are here to celebrate."

Asked if they have planned to create the second season of "Mirzapur", he said: "Yes, of course. At the end of the show, viewers might have got an idea that there is scope for season 2. So, we are working on that. Hopefully, very soon we will start shooting for it."

He said the audience had appreciated the show for its gripping storyline.

"Apart from that, they have appreciated the drama and performances of the actors. The kind of world we have created in this show, once someone watches one episode, then they feel curious to know what happens in the subsequent episodes. That kind of a feeling among the audience is always nice to have for a web series."

"Mirzapur" is directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh.

