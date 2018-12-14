Celebs glitter at Isha Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai

Shilajit Mitra By

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani married childhood friend Anand Piramal in a grand wedding ceremony held at Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday. The high-profile guest list comprised celebrities and public figures from the spheres of business, politics, sports, entertainment, music and fashion.

In attendance from the Bollywood film industry were: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, newlyweds Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Wednesday, also graced the venue with his wife Latha.

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Maneka Gandhi, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the wedding.

The 27-floor Ambani residence, Antilla, located on Altamount Road in South Mumbai, was decked up with lavish lighting and floral decorations to host the 600-plus invitees. Isha and Anand’s pre-wedding celebrations were held in Udaipur over the weekend. The couple was engaged in September in Italy’s Lake Como, which also served as the destination for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.