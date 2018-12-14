Home Entertainment Hindi

Celebs glitter at Isha Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai

The 27-floor Ambani residence, Antilla, located on Altamount Road in South Mumbai, was decked up with lavish lighting and floral decorations to host the 600-plus invitees.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

IshaAmbaniwedding_AP

The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo | AP)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani married childhood friend Anand Piramal in a grand wedding ceremony held at Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday. The high-profile guest list comprised celebrities and public figures from the spheres of business, politics, sports, entertainment, music and fashion.

In attendance from the Bollywood film industry were: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, newlyweds Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.

Rajinikanth and his wife | AP

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Wednesday, also graced the venue with his wife Latha. 

Priyanka and Nick | AP

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Maneka Gandhi, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the wedding.

Ranveer and Deepika | AP

The 27-floor Ambani residence, Antilla, located on Altamount Road in South Mumbai, was decked up with lavish lighting and floral decorations to host the 600-plus invitees. Isha and Anand’s pre-wedding celebrations were held in Udaipur over the weekend. The couple was engaged in September in Italy’s Lake Como, which also served as the destination for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.

