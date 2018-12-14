Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone to start film on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal early 2019

Laxmi Agarwal took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and continues to promote campaigns to stop acid attacks.

Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen on-screen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's yet untitled film, says they will start working on the film early next year.

Deepika was interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 here on Thursday.

Laxmi was attacked at the age of 15 and she had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and continues to promote campaigns to stop acid attacks.

She even received the US State Department's International Women of Courage Award in 2014 from the former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Deepika will also turn producer with the film.

"We will start working on the film early next year. I think it's a story that needs to be told. It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."

Deepika, daughter of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, made her film debut with "Om Shanti Om", and went on to become part of successful films like "Cocktail", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmavat".

She is considered one of the top actresses of the Hindi film industry.

"It obviously feels nice because it's a result of hard work. It is not something that has fallen in my lap.

"I think today, I will pass on the same message to kids who are present over here that to work hard, believe in your dreams and have fun while you are at it. Life is not only about coming first or being at the top, but it's about having fun and enjoying the process."

