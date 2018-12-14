Manikarnika trailer to release on December 18

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be launched on December 18, in Mumbai. Directed by Krish and co-produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, the period epic film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

A first look teaser of the film was earlier released in October.

Sharing her excitement for the grand trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut said, “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never-seen-before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.”

Commenting on the same, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “We feel privileged to bring the extraordinary story of Rani Jhansi on the silver screen. We will be backing it by giving it a wider release than any other film in this genre. We will be releasing the film in over 50 countries on January 25.”

Touting the action-filled Rani Laxmibai biopic as a big-screen spectacle, Kamal Jain assured, “The teaser of the film has been liked by one and all and created enough buzz around the film and I hope the way the trailer has come out will add more excitement around the film.”