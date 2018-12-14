Home Entertainment Hindi

'Notebook' is a beautiful, colourful love story: Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbalwas interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 along with his co-star Pranutan Bahl.

Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal (Photo | Zaheer Iqbal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is making his Hindi film debut with the forthcoming film "Notebook", says the Kashmir-set movie exudes happiness unlike other films with the sensitive region in the backdrop.

Zaheer was interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 along with his co-star Pranutan Bahl here on Thursday.

"It's a romantic love story and it is based in Kashmir. I think it's a happy film. Earlier, dark films have been made with the backdrop of Kashmir, (and those) related to sensitive topics. But our film is not like that at all. It's a very beautiful, happy and colourful love story," Zaheer said.

His co-star Pranutan is the granddaughter of late veteran actress Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl. She is making her debut along with Zaheer in "Notebook".

She said: "I think it is a very unique love story and I can't wait for the audience to see it. I am very excited for it and I am looking forward to the teaser, trailer, music launch and everything connected to the film."

Salman Khan is the producer of "Notebook".

Asked about the kind of feedback he has given to the film, Zaheer said: "He has seen rushes of the film. He has been a part of the entire process, so he knows what exactly we have done on a day-to-day basis. So, he is feeling really happy with the way the film has turned out.

"I got to know about it when he met our film's director and director of photography (DOP) on my birthday, and he was praising rushes of the film. Touchwood, he is very happy."

"Notebook" is produced by Salman Khan Films along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It will release on March 29, 2019.

