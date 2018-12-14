Home Entertainment Hindi

Will figure out honeymoon plans after Simmba's release: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh had mentioned that he made Deepika Padukone watch few rushes of the film and she had complimented him.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who just got married to long time boyfriend actor Ranveer Singh has said her husband's forthcoming film "Simmba" will be a blockbuster.

"I think it has success written all over it. So, I think we are just focused on his film's release and then, we will figure out honeymoon and birthday all after that," said Deepika here at the Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 on Thursday.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Simmba' trailer

At the trailer launch of "Simmba", Ranveer had mentioned that he made Deepika watch few rushes of the film and she had complimented him saying "Hot lag raha hai". On Thursday, reiterating that, Deepika said: "Yes I did when I watched the trailer. Of course, I loved it."

"It's a signature Rohit Shetty film and I have had the pleasure of working with him (in "Chennai Express") in creating one of my most memorable characters. But having said that, "Simmba" is on its way to becoming a blockbuster."

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is vulnerable and extremely emotional, says Deepika Padukone

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

It scheduled for December 28 release.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Simmba Simmba film Simmba movie

