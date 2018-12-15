Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Abbas Zafar to shoot the last schedule of 'Bharat' next year

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, is an official remake of 2014 South Korean film, "Ode to My Father".

Published: 15th December 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:35 PM

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Saturday said the last schedule of his upcoming directorial venture "Bharat", featuring Salman Khan, will be filmed after the New Year.

Zafar took to Twitter to announce that they have completed the Delhi and Punjab schedule.

"Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of @Bharat_TheFilm , last schedule will start in new year bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai par hum edit mein lage hue hain (who works in the the birthday month of bhai but I we are busy with editing)," he wrote.

The director was referring to Salman's brithday on December 27. The superstar will turn 53 this year.

Salman has earlier worked with Zafar in 2016's blockbuster "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T- series, "Bharat" releases on Eid next year.

TAGS
Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat Katrina Kaif Disha Patani

Comments

