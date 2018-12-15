Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to host Mumbai reception on Dec 20

By Express News Service

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20. The celebrity couple was married earlier this month in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They hosted a reception in Delhi on December 4 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai reception will be held at Taj Land’s End in Bandra and will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot according to Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies on December 1 and 2. Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas, was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, along with Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra. The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father Paul Jonas. Priyanka and Nick returned to Mumbai last week and were spotted attending the wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on Wednesday.