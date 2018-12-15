Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to host Mumbai reception on Dec 20

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot according to Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies on December 1 and 2.

Published: 15th December 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during a photo op before their wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express (Photo: Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20. The celebrity couple was married earlier this month in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They hosted a reception in Delhi on December 4 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai reception will be held at Taj Land’s End in Bandra and will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Here is how Nick Jonas celebrated one week of marriage with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot according to Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies on December 1 and 2. Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas, was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, along with Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra. The Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father Paul Jonas. Priyanka and Nick returned to Mumbai last week and were spotted attending the wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp