Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Singer Sona Mohapatra wants Kailash Kher out of Mayur Utsav

Sona has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Kailash's participation, thereby extending support to the #MeToo movement.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Sona Mohapatra (Photo | Facebook)

Singer Sona Mohapatra (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who had accused Kailash Kher of inappropriate behaviour, has demanded the "Teri deewani" singer's withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav.

Sona has started a change.org petition #WhyKailashKher, to garner support.

"I am shocked to learn that Kailash Kher has been asked to headline a performance at the Delhi Government's Mayur Utsav that begins today," she has penned in the petition.

Sona has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Kailash's participation, thereby extending support to the #MeToo movement.

She tweeted: "Wah, Arvind Kejriwal, how proudly you lend your government's name to a show featuring a molester. Kailash Kher has multiple allegations of misconduct and harassment against him and you've got him performing even after government employees protested this."

In another tweet, she wrote: "Dear Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, multiple women including minors have come out in the public with their #MeToo stories against this predator Kailash Kher and you choose to rub this kind of insult to injury? Do you care so little for 50 per cent of your population?"

Kailash is looking forward to his performance on Sunday at the fest, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, the cultural wing of the Delhi government.

In an email interview to IANS, he has said it would be nostalgic and emotional for him to sing for his people on his "homeground" of Delhi's Mayur Vihar, which he calls the land of his elders.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sona Mohapatra Kailash Kher Mayur Utsav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp