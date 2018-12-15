MeToo: Singer Sona Mohapatra wants Kailash Kher out of Mayur Utsav

IANS By

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who had accused Kailash Kher of inappropriate behaviour, has demanded the "Teri deewani" singer's withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav.

Sona has started a change.org petition #WhyKailashKher, to garner support.

"I am shocked to learn that Kailash Kher has been asked to headline a performance at the Delhi Government's Mayur Utsav that begins today," she has penned in the petition.

Sona has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Kailash's participation, thereby extending support to the #MeToo movement.

Dear #Delhi , @AamAadmiParty & @ArvindKejriwal @LtGovDelhi

Multiple #women including minors have come out in the public with their #MeToo stories against this predator,Kailash Kher & u choose to rub this kind of insult to injury? Do u care so little for 50% of ur population? pic.twitter.com/hMYo5QNJGo — SONA (@sonamohapatra) December 14, 2018

She tweeted: "Wah, Arvind Kejriwal, how proudly you lend your government's name to a show featuring a molester. Kailash Kher has multiple allegations of misconduct and harassment against him and you've got him performing even after government employees protested this."

In another tweet, she wrote: "Dear Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, multiple women including minors have come out in the public with their #MeToo stories against this predator Kailash Kher and you choose to rub this kind of insult to injury? Do you care so little for 50 per cent of your population?"

Kailash is looking forward to his performance on Sunday at the fest, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, the cultural wing of the Delhi government.

In an email interview to IANS, he has said it would be nostalgic and emotional for him to sing for his people on his "homeground" of Delhi's Mayur Vihar, which he calls the land of his elders.

