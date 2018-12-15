Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy to be premiered at Berlin International Film Fest

The film is inspired by the lives of rap artists Divine and Naezy who became YouTube sensations with their with energetic and culturally-relevant music videos.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ranveer and Alia in the first look poster of Gully Boy.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February, 2019. The film will be screened in the ‘special gala’ section at the prestigious festival. 

Gully Boy explores Mumbai’s underground gully rap movement. The film is inspired by the lives of rap artists Divine and Naezy who became YouTube sensations with their with energetic and culturally-relevant music videos. Shot in Dharavi between January and April in 2018, Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019. 

“Delighted!!!...#GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww!!!” Ranveer Singh shared on through social media handle on Thursday. 

“Wohooo so soo exciting! #GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening. Cannot wait,” Alia Bhatt wrote.

Zoya Akhtar is known for directing films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Her last directorial outing was in the Netflix anthology film, Lust Stories. Ranveer Singh’s upcoming release is Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Sara Ali Khan as female lead. 

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s espionage thriller film, Raazi. She recently wrapped up the second schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. 

