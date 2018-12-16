'Delhi Bus' tribute to Nirbhaya, says director Sharique Minhaj​

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Sharique Minhaj says his film "Delhi Bus" is a tribute to a young Delhi professional who came to be known as Nirbhaya after the horrific gang rape in 2012.

Minhaj's film is based on the incident when she was brutally gang-raped in a bus in New Delhi on December 16, 2012. A Vipul Shah Production, the plot of the film is inspired by the charge sheet which was filed in a Delhi fast track court detailing the roles of the accused. It also raises questions about women's safety in the country.

"Atrocities against women is one of the major topics of discussion in the country today. So, we thought of making (something) which can make a difference to the society, highlighting the problems in an artistic manner," Minhaj said in a statement.

"We want to dedicate it to Nirbhaya who fought for her life and dignity. We are paying a tribute to her with the film," he added.

The film, which will release on January 25 next year, stars Divya Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Neelima Azeem and Sanjay Singh.