Home Entertainment Hindi

'Delhi Bus' tribute to Nirbhaya, says director Sharique Minhaj​

'Delhi Bus', which will release on January 25 next year, stars Divya Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Neelima Azeem and Sanjay Singh.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Bus

A still from 'Delhi Bus'. (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Sharique Minhaj says his film "Delhi Bus" is a tribute to a young Delhi professional who came to be known as Nirbhaya after the horrific gang rape in 2012.

Minhaj's film is based on the incident when she was brutally gang-raped in a bus in New Delhi on December 16, 2012. A Vipul Shah Production, the plot of the film is inspired by the charge sheet which was filed in a Delhi fast track court detailing the roles of the accused. It also raises questions about women's safety in the country.

"Atrocities against women is one of the major topics of discussion in the country today. So, we thought of making (something) which can make a difference to the society, highlighting the problems in an artistic manner," Minhaj said in a statement.

"We want to dedicate it to Nirbhaya who fought for her life and dignity. We are paying a tribute to her with the film," he added.

The film, which will release on January 25 next year, stars Divya Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Neelima Azeem and Sanjay Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharique Minhaj​ Delhi Bus Nirbhaya Nirbhaya film Delhi Bus Hindi film Delhi Bus film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp