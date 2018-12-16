Digital content for Jio will be film-level quality: Siddharth Roy Kapur

By IANS

PANAJI: Relatable stories with film-level quality -- that is what producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is focussed at delivering through original digital video content for the Jio platform.

Last year, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) and Roy Kapur Films (RKF) had announced an association. Towards this, as many as 10 projects in the fiction space are underway.

"We haven't announced the specifics of the shows, so I won't be able to get into that, but what's exciting is that Jio affords you as a content creator. So, you know your content is going to be viewed by people across the length and breadth of the country," Kapur told IANS here.

"We are working on stories that are accessible to a large swathe of the nation, but told in a quality that is film-level. That's the aspiration -- to be able to tell the stories cinematically and to be able to reach a large proportion of countrymen," asserted the Producers Guild of India President.

On the film front, Kapur has a slate of projects that he is producing too.

There's "The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

"It's a dream cast and it's a wonderful script. It has music by Pritam and Gulzar saab. Shonali Bose is a wonderful director, and we are really looking forward to this film," Kapur had told IANS on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last month.

His other production "Saare Jahaan Se Achcha" begins early next year.

"That's a film we have been developing for many years. It will finally be taking off," Kapur said, still evading a question about having Shah Rukh Khan to bring alive the story of astronaut Rakesh Sharma in the biopic.

"We haven't officially announced it as yet. It will be revealed very shortly," he added.

There's also "Ballet Boys", to be directed by Sooni Taraporevala. It is the real-life story of two slum boys from Mumbai who take on international ballet.

"It's a story that inspired her and me," Kapur said.