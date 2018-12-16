Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope to see more demand for live concerts: Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar went on the 'High Rated Gabru UK Tour 2018' with singer Guru Randhawa, and the shows were well received.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar (Photo | Tulsi Kumar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who went on a UK performance tour earlier this year, hopes to see a spurt in the demand for live concerts.

Tulsi went on the 'High Rated Gabru UK Tour 2018' with singer Guru Randhawa, and the shows were well received.

"I have been really fortunate to have had some amazing audiences who have just loved my music while I have performed. I intend to keep performing for my fans and do more such concerts in future. It is their love and support that keeps pushing me to do more," Tulsi said in a statement.

"There has been a huge growth in the audience attending live concerts. It's delightful to see the increase in audience members and I hope to see more demand for live concerts in the years to come," she added.

The daughter of late Indian music mogul Gulshan Kumar, Tulsi has sung songs like "Tum jo aaye zindagi mein", "Saiyaan superstar", "Wajah tum ho" and "Paniyon sa".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tulsi Kumar High Rated Gabru UK Tour 2018 High Rated Gabru UK Tour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp