Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sambhavtaha', 'Tungrus' win big at Critics Choice Short Film Awards

'Sambhavtaha' won multiple awards, including Best Film - Fiction, Best Actor for Vikas Patil and Best Director and Best Writer - Fiction for Gaurav Madan.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Film

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: Two short films "Sambhavtaha" and "Tungrus" won big at the Critics Choice Short Film Awards.

The ceremony on Saturday was organised by The Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group with the intention to recognise and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers across the country.

The short (fiction) film "Sambhavtaha" won multiple awards, including Best Film - Fiction, Best Actor for Vikas Patil and Best Director and Best Writer - Fiction for Gaurav Madan.

"Tungrus", a 14-minute documentary which revolves around a family that has adopted a rooster and decides to kill and eat their pet to bring back the normalcy of their lives, won the Best Film Award - Non-Fiction.

Rishi Chandna won Best Director - Non Fiction and Neha Mehra won the Best Editor for "Tungrus".

Another short, "The Black Cat" bagged Best Cinematography (A. Vasanth) and Best Music (Advait Nemlekar) at the Short Film Awards.

The awards ceremony was attended by some of the most talented names in the entertainment industry. Pankaj Tripathi, Sriram Raghavan, Kunal Kapoor, Gulshan Deviah, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sohum Shah, Maneesh Sharma, Naveen Kasturia, Amole Gupte, Deepa, Bhatia and Sharat Katariya amongst others were in attendance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambhavtaha Sambhavtaha short film Tungrus Tungrus short film Critics Choice Short Film Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp