'Sambhavtaha', 'Tungrus' win big at Critics Choice Short Film Awards

By IANS

MUMBAI: Two short films "Sambhavtaha" and "Tungrus" won big at the Critics Choice Short Film Awards.

The ceremony on Saturday was organised by The Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group with the intention to recognise and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers across the country.

The short (fiction) film "Sambhavtaha" won multiple awards, including Best Film - Fiction, Best Actor for Vikas Patil and Best Director and Best Writer - Fiction for Gaurav Madan.

"Tungrus", a 14-minute documentary which revolves around a family that has adopted a rooster and decides to kill and eat their pet to bring back the normalcy of their lives, won the Best Film Award - Non-Fiction.

Rishi Chandna won Best Director - Non Fiction and Neha Mehra won the Best Editor for "Tungrus".

Another short, "The Black Cat" bagged Best Cinematography (A. Vasanth) and Best Music (Advait Nemlekar) at the Short Film Awards.

The awards ceremony was attended by some of the most talented names in the entertainment industry. Pankaj Tripathi, Sriram Raghavan, Kunal Kapoor, Gulshan Deviah, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sohum Shah, Maneesh Sharma, Naveen Kasturia, Amole Gupte, Deepa, Bhatia and Sharat Katariya amongst others were in attendance.