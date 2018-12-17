Akshay and Parineeti wrap up Kesari in Jaipur

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra wrapped up the final schedule of Anurag Singh’s upcoming period war film, Kesari, in Jaipur. Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi — where a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers were attacked by 10,000 Afghans on September 2, 1897 — Kesari stars Akshay in the role of Havilder Ishwar Singh, who fought till his death to protect the North-West Frontier Province of British India.
Parineeti plays Havilder Ishwar Singh’s estranged daughter.
“Kesari is a big-budget war film. I get excited whenever I do a project that marries content with commercial elements. 2.0 was also in that zone, so I want to keep exploring this space in the future,” says Akshay.