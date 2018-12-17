Home Entertainment Hindi

Builder booked for trying to grab Dilip Kumar's bungalow released, actor's wife Saira Banu requests meeting with PM Modi

Samir Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Dilip Kumar's bungalow was built.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following the release of builder Samir Bhojwani, who had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Dilip Kumar's bungalow was built, the legendary actor's wife Saira Banu Khan has requested to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

The 96-year-old actor's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra.

On Sunday, Banu's request was shared on Kumar's official Twitter account.

"Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis . Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai," the tweet read.

Earlier this year Banu had approached police and lodged a complaint against Bhojwani.

In January, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had registered a case of cheating against the builder for allegedly trying to grab the bungalow of the veteran actor.

The police officials suspected that Bhojwani forged certain documents to grab the property.

After the offence was registered, a team of EOW sleuths raided Bhojwani's residence in Bandra from where they seized weapons, including knives and daggers.

Bhojwani was arrested by EOW in April this year.

