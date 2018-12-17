Hope 'Manto' releases in Pakistan: Ali Zafar

Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Nandita Das is disappointed after learning that "Manto" did not get clearance for release in Pakistan.

IANS

LAHORE: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar hopes Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' "Manto" is released in Pakistan as he feels the new generation will get a chance to know about the Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto on a deeper level.

Nandita is disappointed after learning that "Manto" did not get clearance for release in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan​ Information and Broadcasting​ Minister Fawad Chaudhry promises help to Nandita Das amid 'Manto' ban

However, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has extended help, while an online petition by writers and artistes has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift a ban on its screening.

On his part, Ali, who has worked in Indian films too, tweeted in support of the movie.

ALSO READ: Nandita Das upset over 'Manto' not reaching Pakistan

"Saw 'Manto' on Netflix in Pakistan. Thoroughly impressed by the nuanced direction by Nandita Das and brilliant depiction by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This generation must get know Manto on a deeper level and own its literary heritage and heroes. I hope it releases here," Ali wrote.

The movie follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the writer and those of India and Pakistan where Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film also features Rasika Dugal and Rajshri Deshpande.

