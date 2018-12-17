Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor has no air about herself: Diljit Dosanjh

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani essay the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the upcoming film "Good News" after starring with her in his maiden Bollywood outing "Udta Punjab", says he is in awe of the actress whom he considers an "amazing" human being.

"Kareena ma'am is an amazing human being. This is my second time working with her. My debut film in Bollywood was with her and I am still in awe of her.

"She has no air about herself. She comes on sets, works like a thorough professional and is cordial with everyone. There is a certain warmth to her which is truly worthy of appreciation," Diljit told IANS.

Also featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, "Good News" is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena play a married couple that is trying for a baby.

Diljit and Kiara essay the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

Being helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on July 19, 2019.

