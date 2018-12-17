Rajkummar Rao bags small town horror comedy

CE Features By

Express News Service

Following the critical and commercial success of Stree, actor Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan will be reuniting for another horror comedy set in a small town. The untitled project, which is set to start rolling next year, will be directed by Fukrey-fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Also starring Varun Sharma, the film will be shot in Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the development, Dinesh says, “Yes, Raj and I are back, and I couldn’t be happier. He is one of the most talented actors we have today. He springs a surprise with every film and this one will be no different. In the film, Raj plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as Stree’s ladies’ tailor, chasing after a ghost.”

On bringing together the comic duo of Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Mrighdeep says, “Raj and Choocha (Varun’s wildly popular clairvoyant character in the Fukrey franchise) are a stellar combination that nobody has explored. It will be a delight to watch Raj’s effervescent energy and comic timing match with Choocha’s inherent comical innocence. They are the perfect choice for our protagonists.”

Teasing the plot of the film, he adds, “The film is a comedy with equal amounts of shrill and thrill in it as opposed to the horror comedy of Stree. It is a horror romedy. It is the story of two village idiots who get stuck in a frightful situation but their fool-hardy shenanigans never stop. Despite being an out-and-out laugh riot, the horror sequences will be spine-chilling.”

Stree was directed by Amar Kaushik and starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.