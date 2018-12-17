Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh elated with audience response to 'Kedarnath'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was interacting with the media at Star Screen Awards 2018 on Sunday.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has said that he was really happy with the audience response to his recently released film "Kedarnath" because whenever an audience appreciates a movie, then it encourages an actor to do better.

Susuhant was interacting with the media at Star Screen Awards 2018 here on Sunday.

Director Abhishek Kapoor's romance-drama "Kedarnath" features the actor opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan. It set against the backdrop of the disastrous 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

ALSO READ: 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor urges Uttarakhand government to lift 'ban'

The movie has managed to collect a total of Rs 42 crore after the end of its first week.

Talking about the film's success, Sushant said: "I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor's work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.

"The kind of minute detail we have shown in the film, they are getting connected to it and appreciating it. As an actor or as a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we wanted to say should reach towards the audience without any obstacle."

ALSO READ: 'Kedarnath' movie review

Sushant's former girlfriend of six years Ankita Lokhande is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

Last week, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared her first look from the film on his Instagram and captioned it: "Here is the official look of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film - 'Manikarnik'a. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen."

Sushant commented on the post: "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness."

ALSO READ: Unfair to compare Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, says Karan Johar

Ankita replied" "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same."

Talking about the incident, Sushant said on Sunday: "I saw the picture and I really liked it.I wanted to congratulate her on that so, I did it."

When asked Sushant whether he congratulated Ankita personally on her Hindi film debut, he said, "I am the same person on digital platform and in my real life so, whatever comment I made on that post was not to show off for people but I really wanted to congratulate her. She also replied to my comment then, I feel there wasn't need for any separate conversation."

Sushant will be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's "Drive" and Abhishek Chaubey's "Son Chiriya".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Kedarnath Kedarnath film Kedarnath movie Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp