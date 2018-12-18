Home Entertainment Hindi

Assamese film 'Village Rockstars' out of Oscars 2019 race

Nominations for the 91st Oscars will be announced on January 22, 2019, over a month ahead of the Oscars ceremony which is slated to be held on February 24, 2019.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

'Village Rockstars', starring Bhanita Das in the lead role, had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and has toured more than 70 prestigious international and national film festivals. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: India's official entry for the best "Foreign Language Film" category at the Oscars 2018, "Village Rockstars", is out of the race for the honour, as is Iram Haq's Norwegian drama "What Will People Say", starring Indian actors.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced that nine films have advanced to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the 91st Academy Awards, according to the official Oscars website.

An Assamese movie, "Village Rockstars" is set in Das' own village of Chhaygaon in Assam. It is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life.

READ | Given a good script, I'm interested in acting: Filmmaker Rima Das

So far, "Mother India", "Salaam Bombay!" and "Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India" are the only Indian films that made it to the top five in the Best Foreign language Film category at the Academy Awards, but none have won the honour.

Hopes were also pinned on "What Will People Say", which stars Indian actors Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna. It is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.

A total of 87 films had originally been considered in the Foreign Language Film category. Among the shortlisted ones are "Birds of Passage" (Colombia), "The Guilty" (Denmark), "Never Look Away" (Germany), "Shoplifters" (Japan), "Ayka" (Kazakhstan), "Capernaum" (Lebanon), "Roma" (Mexico), "Cold War" (Poland) and "Burning" (South Korea).

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is excited about "Roma" making it to the list.

"Made the shortlist of the Oscars for foreign language," tweeted the Academy Award winner, whose film is set in the early 1970s and is a semi-autobiographical take on his upbringing in Mexico City.

The movie, available on Netflix, is among the front-runners for an Oscar this year.

The Academy also announced shortlists for the Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Make-up And Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects categories.

Nominations for the 91st Oscars will be announced on January 22, 2019, over a month ahead of the Oscars ceremony which is slated to be held on February 24, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Village Rockstars Oscar 2019 Oscar nominations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp