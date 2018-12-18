Star Screen Awards 2018 full list of winners: Stree, Raazi and Badhaai Ho win laurels

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The awards season officially kicked off in Bollywood on Sunday night with the announcement of the winners of Star Screen Awards 2018. Mid-budget, content-driven movies—which performed exceptionally well at the box-office this year —held sway over tentpole titles, as critically-acclaimed films like Stree, Raazi and Badhaai Ho took home top honours at the awards night hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, while Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor (Popular Choice) for playing a small-town tailor in Amar Kaushik’s Stree, which also won Best Film.

Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actor (Female) for playing a young Kashmiri spy in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Stree and Surekha Sirki—who played the role of the grandmother in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho —was named Best Supporting Actor (Female).

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta won the Best Actor (Critics) Male and Female awards respectively for playing Mr. and Mrs. Kaushik in Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann Khurrana, who played their son Nakul, also won an award in the category. Ishaan Khatter won Best Debut Actor (Male) for Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and Radhika Madan won Best Debut Actor (Female) for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.

Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk—starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu—won Best Film (Critics).

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Sriram Raghavan won Best Director for AndhaDhun. Other top awards went to Amit Trivedi for Best Music Director (Manmarziyaan), Pankaj Kumar for Best Cinematography (Tumbbad) and Gulzar for Best Lyrics (Ae Watan/Raazi). Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, won the Best Real Star on Social Media award.

“I am very happy to have the won the Best Supporting Actor award for Stree. All the memories of shooting for the film in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh flashed before me while receiving the award. It was a very fruitful and enjoyable journey for me. I picked up many details from my life in my hometown to portray the character of Rudra in Stree. When a film gets appreciated on both fronts—critically and commercially—as an actor I feel most fulfilled. Stree has won 5 awards in total at the Star screen Awards. We are extremely delighted with his honour,” Pankaj Tripathi told us over the phone.

Amit Sharma, director of Badhaai Ho, said, “We had never anticipated the massive reaction Badhaai Ho has received. So I feel extremely happy. As a filmmaker, good content is my first and foremost priority. It’ll be really good to see more content-driven films being made. We can say the scenario has changed if more films like Andhadhun, Stree and Badhaai Ho are made and they do well.”

The Star Screen Awards 2018 were hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. The gala night witnessed performances by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor (Popular Choice)- Rajkummar Rao (Stree)

Best Actor (Critics)- Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Film- Stree

Best Film (Critics)- Mulk

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Real Star on Social Media- Katrina Kaif

Best Actor Female (Critics)- Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Male (Critics)- Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Lifetime Achievement Award- Shabana Azmi

Best Actress in a supporting role- Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor in a supporting role- Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

Best Debut Actor (Male)- Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds)

Best Debut Actor (Female)- Radhika Madan (Pataakha)

Best Female Singer- Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro- Raazi)

Best Lyrics- Gulzar (Ae Watan- Raazi)

Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh (Ae Watan- Raazi)

Best Music- Amit Trivedi (Manmarziyaan)

Best Sound Design- Madhu (AndhaDhun)

Best Film Writing- Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Best Action- Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2)

Best Director- Sriram Raghavan

Best Debutant Director- Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Best Choreography- Padmaavat

Best Dialogues- Stree

Best Cinematography- Tumbadd

Best Production Design- Amit and Subrato (Raazi)

Best Costume- Padmaavat

(With inputs from online desk)

