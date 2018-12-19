Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' to hit screens on March 6, 2020

After launching Tiger in 'Heropanti' in 2014, Nadiadwala introduced the revolutionary side of Tiger Shroff as an action hero with 'Baaghi'.

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The third instalment of the successful action franchise "Baaghi", starring Tiger Shroff, will release on March 6, 2020.

Tiger joined the franchise, which started in 2016, as Ronnie the rebel. The second part came out this year. The actor will return as the much-loved character of Ronnie in 2020.

"And round three is on! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' will be out on March 6, 2020. This one's for you Baaghians," Tiger tweeted on Wednesday.

Even before the release of "Baaghi 2", Sajid Nadiadwala announced "Baaghi 3".

After launching Tiger in "Heropanti" in 2014, Nadiadwala introduced the revolutionary side of the actor as an action hero with "Baaghi".

Produced by Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Baaghi 3" is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan.

