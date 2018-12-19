Young mountaineer Urvi Patil debuts in Dear Molly

By Express News Service

Urvi Patil, a 10-year-old mountaineer from Goa, is making her Bollywood debut with National Award-winning filmmaker and scriptwriter Gajendra Ahires’ upcoming film Dear Molly. The film, which is an Indo-Swedish collaboration, has been shot as a Hindi - English bilingual. Patil scaled a height of 13,800 ft during a Himalayan trek earlier this year and she is expected to play a pivotal role in the journey of Molly.

Dear Molly, directed by Ahires, revolves around a father-daughter relationship that explores the journey of the daughter in search of her father, whom she last saw at the age of five.