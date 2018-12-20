Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen dies in road accident

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Danish Zehen, a YouTube star, died in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the wee hours Thursday. He was 21.

Zehen was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla here when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall around 12.30 am, a police officer said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Zehen's brother who was travelling with him sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Zehen was a contestant of the reality TV show Ace Of Space and his videos were popular on YouTube.

(With inputs from PTI)