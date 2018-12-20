Home Entertainment Hindi

Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen dies in road accident

Zehen was a contestant of the reality TV show Ace Of Space and his videos were popular on YouTube.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Zehen was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla here when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall. (Photo | Instagram)

Zehen was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla here when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Danish Zehen, a YouTube star, died in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the wee hours Thursday. He was 21. 

Zehen was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla here when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall around 12.30 am, a police officer said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I've never dropped anyone I believed in. #coolestbadboi #fambruh

A post shared by Danish Zehen (@danish_zehen) on

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Zehen's brother who was travelling with him sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Zehen was a contestant of the reality TV show Ace Of Space and his videos were popular on YouTube.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
reality TV show Danish Zehen YouTube star road accident Danish Zehen death Ace Of Space

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp