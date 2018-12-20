Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor and family walk green carpet at Selection Day premiere

Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor also walked the carpet as did Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:32 PM

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor and clan were all in attendance at the green carpet premiere of Netflix original Selection Day on Tuesday. Kapoor veterans, Anil (who has co-produced the web series) and brother Sanjay Kapoor walked the carpet as did their nieces Jahnvi and Khushi. The stars walked a pitch-like green carpet as cricket serves the backdrop of the story.

Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor also walked the carpet as did Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep. Anshula Kapoor was also present. The show’s other cast also graced the green carpet.

The series will be available on Netflix from December 28.

