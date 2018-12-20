Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's Not That Simple' season 2 review: This Swara Bhasker-starrer not that complicated

Swara Bhasker is in complete charge of her mercurial ambitious self-seeking practical yet sensitive character Meera's inner world.

Published: 20th December 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By IANS

Web series: It's Not That Simple 

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena

Director: Danish Aslam 

Rating: 3/5

Some sharp writing and plotting curves, not to mention a certain maturity in the level of some of the performances makes "It's Not That Simple" an enjoyable leisure activity.

The language used strikes a chord. The exchanges among the metropolitan characters may not reek of Confucian wisdom. But they surely ring a bell.

Swara is in complete charge of her mercurial ambitious self-seeking practical yet sensitive character Meera's inner world. Meera is no snivelling apologetic discarded relic of a post-feminist world.

She is an architect with designs on the good life. She may dodder on high heels. But that won't stop her from getting where she wants to.

ALSO READ: 'It's Not That Simple' season 2 will question gender roles and challenge stereotypes, says Swara Bhasker

In season one, Swara was gawky and uncertain. Now in season two, she has metamorphosed into a more assertive spunky spirited woman of the world who is not afraid to confront her sexuality and her needs, bodily and otherwise.

The series takes us through her rapidly-flowing interaction with the three men in her life. Make it four. There is also an ex-husband, played with self-deprecating sensibleness by Karanveer Mehra who was seen trying to have sex with Meera and answering messages in his face in the first season. Now he does neither. His wife Meera has moved on leaving their 10-year-old daughter to his care.

ALSO READ: I didn't want to do something just for money, says Swara Bhasker

Three men seem interested in her. Meera's interaction with the brooding media baron Angad (Purab Kohli) is the most interesting of all. Someone calls Meera a 'c..ktease'. Angad is the tease of the opposite kind. He's forever ribbing Meera about their sexual encounters that never happen.

There is a touch of bantering and libidinous playfulness in the tone of narration which prevents these self important characters from looking ridiculous. The writing is coherent and the incidental characters such as the dirty talking aunt (Shobha Khote) move into the script fairly organically.

But clearly, the focus here is on Swara who looks svelte and gives her character a heft and heave that never seem manufactured. Some of the dialogues do sound like bumper sticker wisdom and WhatsApp forwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swara Bhasker Its Not That Simple Its Not That Simple web series Its Not That Simple season 2 Purab Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp