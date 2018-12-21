Home Entertainment Hindi

Christmas not a religious affair for me: Randeep Hooda​

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says Christmas, though not a religious affair for him, has always been special.

Published: 21st December 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda (Photo | Randeep Hooda Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Randeep Hooda says Christmas, though not a religious affair for him, has always been special.

Scotch brand William Lawson's kicked-off Christmas 2018 on Thursday in Gurugram by challenging everyone to channel their inner 'Bad Boy' with Randeep.

"Christmas, though not a religious affair for me, has always been special because of all the funky and unusual presents I receive. I believe that there are no rules to be followed when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, as William Lawson's rightly puts it," Randeep said in a statement.

"While the evenings with my party animals are full of energy, I bring in the season with a peaceful meal along with my closest family and friends," added the actor.

The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas Randeep Hooda​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp